‘Friends of Galvin Park’ seeks ideas for events

WILMINGTON — An activity planning meeting for a city park, open to the public, will be held this Saturday, Jan. 25.

Hosted by the Friends of Galvin Park organization as well as the Wilmington Public Library of Clinton County, the open house format meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s lower level conference room.

You can stop by any time during the meeting and let your voice be heard about what types of events and activities you would like to see occur in Galvin Park, located across the street from the library. Known for its gazebo, shelter house, two roadside basketball courts and, of course, sledding hill, it is a part of the Wilmington Parks & Recreation system of parks.

“We will also update everyone about some of the fundraising efforts that have been successful and other developments at the park,” an organizer stated.

A spokesperson said that meeting organizers are hoping for a “bunch of ideas” from the planning meeting.