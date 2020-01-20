Drugs in cars, overdoses probed by WPD

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a male and female subject, both 33 years old, after a traffic stop at 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 14 on South Lincoln Street. The male was arrested for allegedly obstructing official business and the female was arrested for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, and dangerous drug possession. According to the report, while on patrol, police observed a green BMW parked on the north side curb of East Birdsall Street. “While using my spotlight to check Galvin Park, the vehicle suddenly started, and traveled toward N. South St.,” the officer’s report states. “I observed that the vehicle did not have a license plate light. While traveling behind the vehicle, it traveled 10 miles an hour under the posted speed limit.” After stopping the vehicle the female subject was the operator with the male as an occupant. Dispatch noted the female had a suspended license. Upon running the social security number given to me by the male, it was found not to be in existence. Upon searching the vehicle, units located Gabapentin in the passenger floorboard, and in a rip in the passenger seat. Officers also located a capsule marked M. Amphet salts, located in a rip in the passenger seat as well. While completing a citation for the female driving under a suspended license, officers contacted the 61-year-old Chillicothe male who is the owner of the vehicle. He advised that the female was supposed to meet him at his residence at Chillicothe, but she never returned her vehicle. The owner advised that he contacted his local police department, but they would not pursue charges. The owner advised that he did want to press charges for unauthorized use. The identity of the male suspect was eventually discovered and it was discovered he had a warrant with the Sheriff’s Office.

• Police responded to a Woodland Drive residence in reference to an overdose at 6:02 p.m. on Jan. 17. Upon arrival, officers observed a 30-year-old male with a black belt tied around his arm for a tie-off, a used hypodermic syringe beneath his person and multiple hypodermic syringe caps in his pocket. An officer seized the evidence including a cigarette box containing two gel capsules with suspected heroin, a plastic bag containing an unknown also with suspected heroin and a piece of cotton used as a filter. All contraband was logged and later placed into evidence. A detective responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital where the male was transported. Offices cleared the scene.

• Police arrested a 67-year-old Washington Court House male for allegedly driving while under the influence at 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 19 on Progress Way.

• At 8:31 p.m. on Jan. 18, emergency services were responded to a male overdosing on drugs at an A Street residence. The Wilmington Fire Department administered Narcan and transported him to CMH. The subject was given a Good Samaritan law pamphlet.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old male for an alleged assault after police responded to a report of a 33-year-old South Salem male being assaulted at a South Mulberry Street residence at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 15. According to the report, two subjects were on a bike that was “looking in vehicles with flashlights.” The suspect stated “they were looking for a $100 winning lottery ticket that he dropped somewhere in the area.” Police discovered the suspect had a warrant out of Hillsboro for him.

• At 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 17, police observed a vehicle traveling westbound on West Locust Street. Police were advised by dispatch that the driver — a 27-year-old Carlisle female — had an open non-compliance suspension. The police initiated the overhead lights and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the operator, she advised her license is suspended. She consented to officers searching her vehicle. While obtaining her license information through dispatch, an officer observed the driver’s pants were unfastening. Upon removing the female from the vehicle, the officer observed her belt unfastened. The driver admitted to concealing a bag of marijuana cigarettes into the front of her pants. The driver was issued a citation for the suspension. She made contact with a valid driver who came to retrieve her vehicle.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WPD-Badge-10.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574