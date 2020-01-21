Enjoy nature: Take a hike at 2nd annual event Saturday at Cowan Lake State Park

Take a hike — and you’ll see some local wonders of nature during the middle of winter in Clinton County.

The 2nd Annual Cowan Lake State Park Winter Hike is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Jan. 25.

There will be 0.7-mile guided interpretive hikes at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There will also be 3-mile guided hikes at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. All hikes will leave from the Campground Commissary.

Food and drinks will be available at the Campground Commissary. Desserts will be provided by Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

The Naturalist Cabin will open so that you can visit Bart the barred owl and Cali, an American Kestrel, while viewing all of the nature displays.

New this year is Adena the red-tailed hawk in the new Raptor Flight Enclosure located directly behind the Naturalist Cabin.

If you are interested in joining the animal care team or doing other volunteer activities at the park, email president@cowanlakestatepark.com.

To keep up to date on everything that is going on at Cowan Lake, like and follow the Facebook page Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

Hikers enjoyed last year’s inaugural event at Cowan Lake State Park. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Hikers-at-Cowan-Lake-Winter-Hike.jpg Hikers enjoyed last year’s inaugural event at Cowan Lake State Park. Courtesy photos Adena the red-tailed hawk has been rehabbed and is now a permanent resident at Cowan Lake, where you can meet him up close. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Hawk-on-Perch.jpg Adena the red-tailed hawk has been rehabbed and is now a permanent resident at Cowan Lake, where you can meet him up close. Courtesy photos Attendees on Saturday will get a chance to meet Bart the barred owl. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Barred-Owl.jpg Attendees on Saturday will get a chance to meet Bart the barred owl. Courtesy photos Who knows, you might catch a glimpse of the pair of eagles has been residing at Cowan Lake State Park — and adding to their eagle family annually — for several years. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_eagles-tree.jpg Who knows, you might catch a glimpse of the pair of eagles has been residing at Cowan Lake State Park — and adding to their eagle family annually — for several years. Courtesy photos

Lots to see Saturday at Cowan Lake