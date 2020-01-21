Municipal court doles out jail time, fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 13, 2020 and Jan. 17, 2020:

• Curtis Heckert, 20, of Sabina, domestic violence, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Theothus McCrobie, 38, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. McCrobie must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Tyler Gibson, 21, of Clarksville, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gibson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A one-way traffic violation was dismissed.

• Aaron Seng, 40, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Seng must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Ryan Campbell, 26, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Campbell must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no further contact with them.

• Austin Martin, 25, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Martin must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Cathy Lightle, 50, of New Holland, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Lightle must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• John Cox, 68, of Beavercreek, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cox must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession, failure to control, and an additional O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

• Robert Campbell, 58, of Clarksville, menacing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Campbell must write a letter of apology to the victim and must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year.

• Brian Nicely, 57, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, marijuana possession, going 66 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $380, assessed $270 court costs.

• Bascum Hall, 51, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• James Harner, 34, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Arbie Bowen, 61, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Caleb Rhoades, 18, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rhoades.

• Dylan Ballein, 26, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived Ballein.

• Ricky Johnson Jr., 39, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct. Sentencing stayed.

• Timothy Richardson, 30, of Cincinnati, assault. Sentencing stayed until Feb. 5. An aggravated trespassing charge was dismissed.

