UPDATED: Wilmington fatal shooting victim identified

WILMINGTON — The victim in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting has been identified as Layne Eugene Hall, 23, of E. Center Street in Blanchester.

Officials said the investigation is continuing Wednesday morning with witnesses being interviewed and leads followed.

The shooting death and probable homicide took place in the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive.

Wilmington police officers were first on the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m. on a report of gunfire, according to officials.

Upon arrival they located a deceased white male who had apparently been shot.

WPD detectives and Wilmington EMS also responded, as well as Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies. WPD called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in processing the scene as detectives interviewed witnesses. Also the county coroner’s investigator was called in.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted with scene security and with canvassing the area.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the WPD tips line at 937-382-TIPS.

The scene of the fatal shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_IMG_0986-3.jpg The scene of the fatal shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington. John Hamilton | News Journal