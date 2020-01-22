LOCAL BRIEFS

Board of DD organizes

Clinton County Board of DD held its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21. The following officers were elected: Angie Calendine, President; Robert Wilson, Vice President; and Joan Burge, Recording Secretary. Additional board members include Bud Lewis, Bart Powell, Kelly Straw and Susan Frazier.

The board will meet at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month — with the exception of July and December, when there will be no meeting — at the Clinton County Board of DD, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington.

Locals earn CSCC honors

Cole M. Fraley of Sabina graduated from Columbus State Community College during commencement Dec. 13, 2019.

Earning dean’s list honors for the fall semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were Fraley, and Eden Blair of Sabina, and Allie Stroop of Lynchburg.

Tolliver earns honor from BU

Bluffton University’s student-driven media organization “The Witmarsum” hosted a journalism competition for high school students.

Individual categories included feature story, hard news story, sports story, opinion and news feature photography. First, second and third places in each individual category were awarded $75, $50 and $25, respectively.

Julia Tolliver of Wilmington was awarded second place in the opinion category. She will be honored at the competition award ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Bohlin on ISU dean’s list

Lorelei J. Bohlin of Wilmington was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019 for earning at least a 3.5 GPA at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Lewis on Siena dean’s list

Alyssa Lewis of Wilmington was named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester for achieving at least a 3.9 GPA at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.