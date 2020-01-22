Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 7. In the deli: In display case, cole slaw 45°F, chicken salad 50°F, macaroni salad 47°F (must be kept cold at 41°F). Manager had employee remove from service and place back in cooler to achieve proper temperature. In Starbucks, none of the teas were dated or timed. All of these beverages are only good for certain time periods (white tea 8 hours, all other teas 12 hours). Teas were to be removed from service and re-made with proper dates and times.

Employee in deli had beard with no beard net. Manager found beard restraints. Dishwasher not working in deli area. Light out in bakery freezer. Shelves rusted in deli walk-in. Bottom of deli meat display case rusted. If dishwasher is not to be repaired, then needs removed from facility to help with ease of cleaning. Standing water on floor by dish machine. Standing water on floor in deli behind grab-n-go counter. Standing water in bakery under the hose bib. Wall behind 3-compartment sink had some black mildew.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 5.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 7. Follow-up. Critical: On the salad bar, salsa was 46°F, potato salad 46°F, oranges 47°F, pears 46°F. In the kitchen, sliced cheese on kitchen line was 53°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. Containers of cottage cheese in drive-thru reach-in cooler were dated for use by Jan. 6. Manager discarded. Thank you.

Received complaint: “Employees touching food with bare hands, coughing on hands and not washing them. Cook touching raw bacon after sneezing.” Spoke with manager regarding complaint. Manager was cook at time of inspection and was wearing gloves; hair was pulled up, but was not wearing hair restraint.

Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 22.

• Subway, 2855 B SR 73 South, Wilmington, Jan. 6. Follow-up #3. Ice accumulated in bottom of freezer (reach-in). Lights bulbs nonworking above mop sink and orientation desk. Food spillage on floor under shelving in walk-in cooler. Rust accumulated on shelving in walk-in cooler. Spillage of tea below dispensers/soda fountain.

• Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Jan. 9. There is no employee at this facility with manager certification in food safety. General manager taking course now. There is no verification that employees know when to report illness. Employee with facial hair and no restraint. Towels on counter by crust prep area. All wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, Jan. 6. Follow-up. Manager certification in food protection is unavailable for Midland 1st Stop location. Duct tape used as repair in container holding coffee and coffee filters. Trash receptacle with lid missing in restroom for disposal of sanitary napkins.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Jan. 6. Follow-up. Light nonworking above tea dispenser. Reach-in freezer missing front cover. Walls damaged and cove trim missing in soda bib room.

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Jan. 8. Employees in kitchen with facial hair uncovered. Wall behind spray-off sink had black mildew along caulking.

• Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, Jan. 7. Everything looks good! Thank you!

• 68 Shell, 5737 US 68 North, Wilmington, Jan. 7. Everything looks good! Thank you!

