CCSO: Arrests made in violent incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Blanchester male for alleged burglary and two counts of assault after responding to a reported domestic dispute in Vernon Township at 11:43 p.m. on Jan. 11. While on their way to the incident location, deputies were advised the suspect left the scene. Deputies located the vehicle and the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat. After complying with the order to exit the vehicle, and a weapons search, deputies noted a strong odor of alcohol on the suspect’s breath. When asked, the suspect advised he had six beers to drink. When asked what happened, the suspect advised he’s currently separated from his wife “due to her cheating on him with a … male subject.” The suspect stated that he went to the male subject’s home because “his wife was there and he was concerned about his daughter. He advised that people living in the house use drugs. He stated the male wouldn’t let him see his daughter and later admitted to hitting two people.” Another deputy had spoken with the house residents. The male victim advised the daughter would be coming outside to calm the suspect down. The suspect went to the rear of the residence where he allegedly punched another male subject in the nose and entered the residence. A third male subject got involved and was allegedly punched in the face by the suspect. The suspect’s brother grabbed the suspect and pushed him outside the residence. He got the suspect to his vehicle and tried to make him leave, but he said the suspect jumped out and tried to enter the residence again and the suspect eventually left.

• At 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a residence on State Route 350. Deputies made contact with a 38-year-old female resident who stated she was at home sick and called her boyfriend —a 44-year-old male — to come home and take her to the hospital. She stated when the boyfriend arrived at their camper he “started cussing at her that she did not need to go to the hospital.” She advised the boyfriend also threatened to “call the cops to get her out of the camper.” She said she was going to call the cops on him. When she began to call, “(the boyfriend) became mad and started punching (the victim).” When the boyfriend noticed the call had gone through to the police, he took off running, according to the report. The victim requested to go to the hospital via squad for injuries to her face and arm. Deputies took photos of the injuries. The suspect was charged with one count of domestic violence.

• Deputies arrested a 46-year-old Wilmington male and a 32-year-old Sabina male for alleged criminal trespass on Gibson Road in Martinsville at 3:21 p.m. on Jan. 12. According to the report, a 24-year-old Cincinnati female staying at the residence saw the two suspects pull into the driveway and went up to the barn. She yelled at them to leave but they wouldn’t. Both subjects had active warrants and were eventually charged with criminal trespass. One suspect advised they were there to change a tire and the other advised they had permission to be there.

• At 12:36 p.m. on Jan. 11, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 72 South in Richland Township, in reference to a male subject acting violently. Upon arriving, deputies observed a 26-year-old male on a recliner with no clothes on and his 53-year-old mother trying to calm him down. According to witnesses, the suspect began acting erratically, taking off his clothes, and throwing things. The mother of the suspect said he wasn’t diagnosed with anything and no one wanted to file charges. A pair of shorts was placed on the male and an EMS was called. Before EMS arrived, the suspect “threw himself against a bookcase and fell to the floor.” EMS, deputies, and the suspect’s mother requested he walk out to the EMS vehicle to them. The suspect faced his mother “and punched her in the face.” A deputy then activated their Taser and struck the suspect in the back. The suspect fell to the floor and attempted to get back up. Deputies advised him to stay down and he complied. The suspect was placed in handcuffs and the Taser darts were removed. The suspect was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. No charges have been filed.

