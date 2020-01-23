Throwback Thursday: Along Walnut Street

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 23, 1970:

National headlines

• ‘Israel Steps Up Attacks On Egyptian Army Bases’

“TEL AVIV (AP) — Israeli planes bombed Egyptian military camps near Cairo again today while Israeli commandos gathered booty on a small Egyptian island they captured Thursday. … The raid was part of a continuing Israeli campaign against radar installations that give warning of Israeli planes approaching the southern Egypt coast.”

• ‘Nixon Wants Tough Auto Air Pollution Rules By 1975’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Nixon’s campaign against auto pollution will skip year-by-year changes in exhaust standards and impose tough requirements for the 1975 model year that would lower emission ceilings 33 to 78 percent, government officials say. And tentative goals for 1980 are reductions of 80 to 90 percent from the 1971 standards.”

• “Hugh Hefner will soon take possession of his latest plaything: a $4.5 million DC9 jet airplane. Not just any new DC9 — this one will be outfitted with all the comforts of a Playboy Club.”

Locally

• ‘Sabina Jr Hi Still Undefeated’

“Sabina’s Junior High basketball team won their eighth straight game of the season without a loss Thursday night by defeating Kingman, 74-31. It was the 19th straight win by the team over a two-year period. Leading the scoring for Sabina were Kessler and McKenzie with 17 and 14 points. Kingman’s top scorer was Hoffer with 8 points.” A day earlier, Sabina defeated Fairfield 55-33 led by Rittenhouse with 17 and Morris with 14.

• The Clarksville junior high team edged New Vienna 30-29 despite making only 6 of 26 free throws. Six players each scored between 3 and 7 points for the Indians: Taylor, Hager, Bennett, Wilkinson, D. McVey and H. McVey. Leading the Astros were Walls with 14 and Fife with 8.

• Wilmington High School’s freshman team lost a close game to Miami Trace, 44-42. The Hurricane was led by Mike Camp’s 15 points, with 10 by Halley and 6 from Raizk.

• “Former Simon Kenton and University of Dayton basketball great” Bob Hooper led the Dayton Media All-Stars in a 98-92 win over the Cincinnati Reds basketball team at Hara Arena. “Hooper is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Hooper of Norman Street.”

• Bush’s Television Shop on State Route 134 advertised “Our lowest price ever … giant screen 23-inch Chromacolor for $619.95.”

• Local deaths included Mrs. Vinnie Wohlgamuth, 87, of Wilmington; Molly Monahan, age 6, daughter of James and Betty Monahan of Wilmington; and Rosa Howard of Wilmington.

This undated photo is of Wilmington on North Walnut Street; shown are houses #358, 368 and 378. Any idea who the people are? Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.