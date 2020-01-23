EMA event planned for medical treatment facilities

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will hold a combined table top exercise 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, to satisfy state disaster preparedness requirements for nursing and medical treatment facilities.

Each facility may bring up to six staff members to take part in a scenario-based emergency affecting their organization.

Each team will have one hour to perform a rapid needs assessment, identify limitations and shortfalls, and create a plan to see them through the duration of the emergency.

The table top exercise will occur at the County Annex building located at 111 South Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Participating facilities should RSVP with the EMA to provide the number of participants at 937-382-6673.