Business News: EMA event for medical facilities; Kratzer joins Columbus law firm

EMA event for health facilities

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will hold a combined table top exercise 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, to satisfy state disaster preparedness requirements for nursing and medical treatment facilities.

Each facility may bring up to six staff members to take part in a scenario-based emergency affecting their organization.

Each team will have one hour to perform a rapid needs assessment, identify limitations and shortfalls, and create a plan to see them through the duration of the emergency.

The table-top exercise will occur at the County Annex building located at 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Participating facilities should RSVP with the EMA to provide the number of participants at 937-382-6673.

Kratzer joins Columbus firm

COLUMBUS — Dallas F. Kratzer III, a native of Wilmington, has joined the Columbus office of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, the firm announced. Kratzer’s practice focuses on business litigation as well as labor and employment law.

Kratzer earned his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law where he graduated at the top of his class and was editor for multiple editions of the West Virginia Law Review.

Kratzer joins the firm after many years of service in the federal court system. He was most recently a staff attorney for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

“We are excited to add Dallas to our litigation team after his years of dedicated public service,” said Steptoe & Johnson CEO Susan S. Brewer. “In 2019, our litigation team expanded in Kentucky, Colorado, Texas, and West Virginia. With Dallas’ addition, that expansion continues, adding Ohio to the places where our clients need us most.”

Kratzer is a past Charles R. DiSalvo Fellow for Legal Aid of West Virginia. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wheeling Jesuit University. His Ohio practice is temporarily authorized pending admission under Gov. Bar R. I, Sec. 19.