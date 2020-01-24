Rotarians focus on Climate Survival

WILMINGTON — Cincinnati Rotarian and award-winning journalist and public health planner Ariel Miller — newsletter editor for the international Environmental Sustainability Rotarian Action Group (ESRAG) — recently spoke to the AM Rotary Club. She thanked the club’s ESRAG member for inviting her and urged attendees to join.

Miller announced that, because of ESRAG’s international leadership, Rotary International trustees and board of directors are close to adding Climate Survival to its six human rights causes, making Climate Survival its seventh area of focus.

“Adding climate survival to Rotary International’s areas of focus is like turning a massive ocean liner,” Miller said. “I am amazed at how quickly Rotary leadership at our headquarters in Evanston, Illinois, in partnership with ESRAG, has ramped up research and support staff to support local clubs.”

Fluent in French, German and Spanish, Miller is uniquely qualified to interview Rotarians all over the world, who have declared their personal climate emergencies about best practices on how to partner and move their local communities to enter climate emergency mode and find climate survival solutions.

As a result of Miller’s visit, several more AM Rotarians are exploring ESRAG to develop a local Rotary Climate Action Team. Find out more about the Environmental Sustainability Rotarian Action Group at http://bit.ly/ESragUN

AM Rotary President Brad Reynolds with guest speaker Ariel Miller. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_AM-Rotary.jpg AM Rotary President Brad Reynolds with guest speaker Ariel Miller. Courtesy photo