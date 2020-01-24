Even more music, events may be on horizon for Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Momentum appears to be picking up for measures that would increase the use of a city park and also attract even more local residents and out-of-towners to 2020 events.

During a special City Revitalization Committee meeting on Thursday, the committee approved to move multiple grant applications to Wilmington City Council to be voted on.

Most of the groups are seeking grant money for their upcoming events, while one wants to help ensure that a local park is safe.

Security for Galvin

Julie Bolton, a member of the Friends of Galvin Park, hopes to get two Verkada security cameras to install that would allow Wilmington Police Department to watch the park 24/7.

Bolton described the camera — which costs roughly $1,300 each — as part of Verkada’s dome series.

“The cameras are tamper-proof, weather-proof, they have night vision, heat mapping, and facial recognition,” said Bolton.

She advised the dome series of Verkada’s cameras would be critical for them in identifying any illegal activity or vagrants in the park, particularly in the park’s gazebo or shelter house.

She told the committee the group’s intention is to make locals feel more safe and secure at Galvin Park, located across the street from the public library.

“Our primary goal is just to bring people back to the park and bringing activities to the park. But without safety and security, people feel that they cannot do that,” she said.

Even more music

Main Street Wilmington’s Co-Director Darcy Reynolds told the committee their request is to augment money already spent and budgeted for entertainment.

“It’s important to note that this request is not just for Third Friday events,” said Reynolds. “It’s also to expand the opportunity for music at all our events.”

She noted music is always a given for Third Friday events, but they would like to add more musical acts — particularly local talent — and also be able to pay them a reasonable amount.

“It’s much easier to recruit people if you have a little offering,” she said.

Co-Director Ruth Brindle hopes to have the proper funds to hire performers and to have a staging area for musicians to perform during the Wine Walk, and they also hope to have carolers during the Hometown HoliDazzle.

Scot Gerber, President of the Clinton County Agricultural Society, came to the meeting requesting $25,000 for their “Country Invasion” event. Gerber told the committee they would not feature their annual Saturday night tractor pull, they would have country group Montgomery Gentry perform.

Their tractor pull would still occur the Friday night before, but Saturday would feature multiple events including the concert and a nationally sanctioned Kansas City barbecue contest.

Gerber advised they already received a $30,000 grant from the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The additional $25,000 would go to maintaining equipment and the fairgrounds and to have prize money for the barbecue contest.

These application will be voted on by council at their regular meeting on Feb. 6.

