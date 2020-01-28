LOCAL BRIEFS

SRWW JFD organizes

SRWW Joint Fire District #2 held their organizational meeting at the firehouse on Jan. 21.

Rick Grove, Richland Township Representative, was elected President and Paul Whittington, Wilson Township Representative, will serve as Vice President. Other board members are Wayne Township Representative Kevin Bean and, representing the Village of Sabina, Peggy Sloan.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the Sabina Firehouse, 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina at 8 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. Charles “Chuck” Gaskins serves as Fire Chief and Bonnie Starcher is the Fiscal Officer.

The 2019 Financial Report has been completed and filed with the state. It can be viewed by contacting the Fiscal Officer at 937-584-2662.

Sabina Historical Society meets

The Sabina Historical Society held their first meeting of 2020 at the museum on Jan. 9. The officers as elected at the annual meeting held in December are: Carl Anders, President; Tom Mitchell, Vice President; Susan Kempner, Secretary, and Rick Kendall, Treasurer.

Other members heading various committees are Thelma Hubbard, Ginny Vandervort, Jim and Vicki Mongold, and Bonnie Starcher.

Gary Kersey presented a program at the annual meeting on Mary Todd Lincoln which was enjoyed by 40 members and guests.

Meetings of the society are held on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Tours of the museum can be scheduled by contacting any board member. The museum is presently not handicap-accessible, but the installation of an elevator is in the process.

3-C Ladies Club meets

The 3-C Ladies Club (Compassionate Caring Club) — formerly Wilson Homemakers — met Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Lightner House in Sabina. Esther Combs will again serve as President and Bonnie Starcher is Secretary-Treasurer.

Projects for the year are furnishing birthday gifts for residents of Autumn Years Nursing Home, and they will continue the My Bag project, where bags are filled with items for children through Clinton County Children Services.

Sue Kenney served cherry cheesecake, teas, and coffee following the meeting. Others attending, but not previously mentioned, are Judy Laycock and Jean Luttrell.