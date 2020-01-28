WPD makes warrant arrest; responds to overdose call

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 31-year-old female who had an outstanding warrant after responding to suspected drug activity on Oak Street at 10:01 a.m. on Jan. 21. According to the report, police located the suspected vehicle where the activity was taking place. The suspect was found sitting in the vehicle and later advised that “she needed to go inside the house for a minute.” When police advised the suspect that she had a warrant, she stated, “That was not possible.” She later ran from police leading to a short foot pursuit. She was apprehended “three houses down” while trying to climb a fence. As officers were holding the suspect up against a vehicle “she began to bend down lifting her leg” and “female then began to do the deadweight at which point she got on her knees and continued to bring her knee up.” Police then realized she was trying to destroy or ingest bags of unknown substances. “The baggie that had individual baggies inside with substances was seized as evidence,” the report states. A syringe was found in the vehicle she was in.

• Police responded to a reported fight on Quaker Way at 1:55 a.m. on Jan. 23. The report lists two males — a 23-year-old from West Lake and a 21-year-old from Cincinnati — as the victims. Three males were listed as suspects — two from Wilmington, ages 24 and 25, and a 19-year-old New Vienna male. No further details were listed.

• At 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 23, emergency services responded to an East Sugartree Street location on the report of an overdose. When police arrived, the male subject allegedly overdosing was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. No further details were listed.

• At 11:22 a.m. on Jan. 24, a 22-year-old male advised that “people have been messing around” his residence “all night.” He believes they were sent by a 21-year-old male to harass them. He also said that he believes that the suspect has a gun and has been threatening to come into the house and “shoot them if they were to call the police.” The victim said the suspect had been going with a female subject who was living at the incident location and that the suspect is living there. The victim advised the female came home on Thursday with visible bruising. She advised that the suspect did it. The victim advised the suspect told the female “he would rob and shoot them should she report him to the police.” The victim advised said he took the female to live elsewhere for the time being.

• At 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 26, police responded to two male juveniles causing a disturbance at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, two white male juveniles — one wearing jeans and hoodie, the other with curly hair, skinny, and wearing a red hoodie — were walking around yelling at individuals in the store. Store patrons reported they were yelling and “being mean” to elderly subjects. When others told them to stop, the juveniles began yelling at them and threatened to fight them. One older patron advised the juveniles were outside the front of the store “cussing and causing problems for a bunch of people in the store” and allegedly pushed the male’s wife. The report indicates police spoke with the two juveniles and a mother of one of the two. No further details were listed.

• At 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 26, dispatch received numerous calls of a potbelly pig on East Locust Street near Lincoln Street. Units arrived in the area and found the pig in an East Locust Street yard. “We have had several calls on this pig in the last several weeks,” the report states. The pig owner is believed to be a 59-year-old male. Police were unable to get in contact with the suspected owner. “The pig was continuing to run towards the road and had to be corralled into the back yard of the residence,” the report states. With no one to claim the pig, police contacted the Wilmington College Agriculture Department. A man with the college advised that he could keep it at the college farm until the owner was notified and could pick it up. The dog warden assisted by bringing a large kennel to help transport the pig.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WPD-Badge-18.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574