Blanchester FFA meets its PALs

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester FFA held its monthly event with around 36 fourth-graders. With spring hopefully in our future, the Blanchester FFA decided to teach about flowers!

The FFA members separated the kids into two classrooms; a brave member, Jacob Lansing, taught in one room, and an officer in the other. They taught about where the majority of plants were found, common flowers you see in the spring, and that they grow in soil, not dirt. The kids enjoyed guessing what type of flowers they saw at on the smart board.

Next, members started the crafts with the fourth-graders. They were given two strings to represent the stems of the flowers, cut to stem length. Then they were given Q-Tips cut in half to represent the petals. Finally, the members painted colored centers to represent the middle of the flower.

The fourth graders colored the “petals” whatever color they wanted. Some were even so happy that LSU won the college football national championship that they painted the pedals LSU colors. They also colored their yarn green for the stems. Next, they glued the stem down and made a circle with the petals around the center.

Lastly the members passed out hugs, and brownies for snacks! Thank you, parents, for allowing your kids to come, and thanks to our members for the help!

Fourth-graders starting to color their Q-Tip petals. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_PALs.jpeg Fourth-graders starting to color their Q-Tip petals. Courtesy photo