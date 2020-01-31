Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Damon’s (Park Vue Grill), 10445 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 15. Critical: In the refrigerator along back wall, the raw pork shoulder and raw beef were not dated. In Coke cooler across from the ice machine, the celery, lettuce and lemons were not dated. Cooked, wrapped packages of meat loaf stored under raw, wrapped hamburgers.

There were 2 lights out above ovens in the hood unit.

Received complaint regarding finding aluminum foil in the food. Spoke with manager about complaint. Discussed use of foil and covering product.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 12.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville, Ohio, Jan. 15. Critical: Food in pizza prep cooler not dated (peppers, onions, tomatoes, hoagies, etc.) All foods removed from original packaging or prepared for service must be dated for use within 7 days.

There is water standing in bottom of pizza prep cooler. Cabinets in kitchen by 2-door freezer have dust accumulations. Floor in storage room with mop sink, the floor is in disrepair. Note: Door to shop must stay closed while facility is open.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 12

• Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 15. Critical: When pizza comes out of oven, they use spatula to put on cutting table. Employee then wraps towels around spatula. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned at least every 4 hours. Towels are prohibited unless used as wiping cloths for counters and must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. There was a container of apples in reach-in dated for use by Jan. 12.

There is a bad problem with gnats by mop sink, 3-compartment sink and vegetable prep sink. There are also some by walk-in cooler. They are on the walls, mops, etc. Pest control operator needs to be contacted. I will call owner tomorrow. There are towels lying on counter. All towels/wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution. The reach-in doors of walk-in cooler pop open when walk-in cooler door opens. Employees with long hair have pony tails that hang down back; this is not restrained hair. One employee with no hat. Light out in walk-in cooler. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 22.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 17. Complaint received Jan. 13, claims employee looked dirty (needed bath) and was scratching face before getting pizza box out of warmer. Investigated complaint Jan. 17. Discussed concerns with manager. At time of visit, did not observe these concerns. Discussed with manager about personal cleanliness, employee hygiene, clean clothes and when to wash hands. Manager stated will review these concerns with staff and certain employees with personal cleanliness, employee hygiene, clean clothes and when to wash hands.

• Clinton County Farmers & Sportsmen’s Club, 301 Batson Road, Wilmington, Jan. 15. Walls in the storage cabinet have been repaired but are not smooth and easily cleanable. Missing Formica countertop is broken on serving island. Wood behind sink is unfinished.

• Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 E, Wilmington, Jan. 16. No one at this facility has manager certification in food safety. Shelving units in walk-in cooler are rusted. Some ceiling tiles in the kitchen are discolored/stained with water spots (?). Please check ceiling to ensure there are no water leaks.

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 16. Fronts of reach-in/prep coolers (wraps/sandwiches) were dirty. Floors are dirty/stained. Wall behind spray-off sink is dirty.

