COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, Feb. 4

• Family Story Time for ages 0-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Enjoy stories songs, crafts and socialization.

ˆ

Wednesday, Feb. 5

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Park Vue (formerly Damon’s) Restaurant in their meeting room. Please note, they don’t meet during the months of July, August or January. Next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. They welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come for fellowship and dinner. The object of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

ˆ

Thursday, Feb. 6

• Gardening workshop: Seeds 101 will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Workshop taught by horticulturalist and community garden manager, Cassi DeHart. Learn all about the seed, begin planning a garden for any space, large or small. Discover how you can get seeds, for free, from the library.

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at the Blanchester Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 discussing “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

• Artistic Adventures for ages 6-12 at Wilmington Public Library at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Make a heart wreath.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 7

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Karen Buckley; program leader, Judy Johnston.

ˆ

Saturday, Feb. 8

• Chazziz 11th Annual Valentine’s Car Show at the Roberts Centre is noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. “Open to anything on wheels”, it includes door prizes, vendors games, pin-up contest, live bands and Chazziz DJ Service. To date the shows have raised over $12,000 for Alzheimer’s Association of Cincinnati.

• Phil Dirt & the Dozers return for their popular annual oldies show at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• New Vienna Lions Club’s annual Pancake Day 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the New Vienna Fire Station on SR 28, a mile west of town. Bring the family for an all-you-can eat meal that includes pork sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, milk, juice and coffee. Meal prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from New Vienna Lions Club members or can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will be contributed to the community. For those wanting a take-out meal, containers are offered.

• “Democracy, a 21st Century Vision” — the second in the three-part “Democracy on the Dock” series sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. — is 10:15-11:45 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Wilmington Public Library. The public is invited to participate, and copies of the Constitution will be available. In preparation for the conversation, participants are encouraged to consider what they believe are the strengths and weaknesses of the Constitution.

ˆ

Tuesday, Feb. 11

• Family Story Time for ages 0-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Enjoy stories songs, crafts and socialization.

• Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ohio Living Cape May Central Campus Building; report of recent OPERS board meeting will be given.

ˆ

Wednesday, Feb. 12

• CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 12 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W.Main St., Wilmington, in the upstairs conference room next to the cafeteria. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

ˆ

Thursday, Feb. 13

• Daytime Book Club will now be held at Wilmington Public Library at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. “Orphan #8” will be discussed. Pick up your copy at Main Library. New members welcome.

• Discovery Club for ages 7-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Make a valentine card tower.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 14

• “America’s AC/DC Tribute Thunderstruck” recreates the spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $45. For tickets visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Saturday, Feb. 15

• “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told!” is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. A crew of bumbling pirates have only one chance to get their hands on treasure, performing the greatest pirate epic ever seen on stage. There’s just one problem: Half their script is missing. Help them fill in the blanks and laugh along the way. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Tuesday, Feb. 18

• Family Story Time for ages 0-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.18. Enjoy stories songs, crafts and socialization.

ˆ

Wednesday, Feb. 19

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

ˆ

Thursday, Feb. 20

• History Club for ages 7-12 at Wilmington Public Library 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Go on an unusual presidents’ facts scavenger hunt.

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is Monday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. In case of inclement weather and any school district in Clinton County is closed, the meeting is cancelled. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 21

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Ann Raizk; program leader, Karen Buckley.

ˆ

Sunday, Feb. 23

• Galentines Painting Party at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Grab your moms, girlfriends, sisters, or gal pals and paint at the library. For ages: 10-adult (those under 16 must attend with an adult). Registration requested by calling 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Monday, Feb. 24

• Help raise money for Clinton County Special Olympics 4-9 p.m. Feb. 24 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Wilmington; they will donate 15 percent of your total bill (not including tax, gratuity, alcohol or promo discounts). Special Olympics is run entirely on donations and fundraising. Just present the coupon which you can find on the Clinton County DD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyDD/ .

ˆ

Tuesday, Feb. 25

• Faith Lutheran Church Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. In summer 2018, many church members participated in a mission trip to Tanzania, where they worked with International Health Partners to complete many different projects. Donations will go to the International Health Partner’s Children’s Hospital in Tanzania.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night featuring Macrame at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m. Registration requested by calling 937-382-2417.

• Family Story Time for ages 0-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Enjoy stories songs, crafts and socialization.

ˆ

Wednesday, Feb. 26

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

ˆ

Thursday, Feb. 27

• Debra Faulk in her one-woman show “Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen” on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre. Admission is free thanks to local sponsors.

• Lego Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 28

• The Menus — “The best party band in the world” — return to the Murphy Theatre Friday, Feb. 28. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, March 6

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Driscoll; program leader, Mary Ann Raizk.

ˆ

Saturday, March 14

• The Drowsy Lads bring their Irish music back to the Murphy Theatre for St. Patrick’s weekend on Saturday, March 14. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, March 20

• Country singer Neal McCoy at the Murphy Theatre Friday, March 20. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Désirée Gruber.

ˆ

Saturday, March 21

• Firefall presented by Gary Warner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, April 3

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Susan Ertel.

ˆ

Friday, April 17

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Marsha Wagstaff.

ˆ

Saturday, April 18

• An Evening with Jeffrey Steele, Nashville singer/songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, May 1

• Steeldrivers at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Judy Johnston; program leader, Mary Zaycosky.

ˆ

Saturday, May 9

• Mike Albert and the Big E Band — the “Ultimate Tribute” to Elvis — returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, May 15

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Cindy Crosthwaite; program leader, Mary Driscoll.

ˆ

Friday, May 29

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Cindy Petrich.

ˆ

Friday, June 12

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Kim Vandervort.

ˆ

Friday, June 26

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess Theresa Rembert; program leader, Cindy Crosthwaite.

ˆ

Saturday, July 18

• RockStar returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Saturday, July 25

• Rock the Block 2020 presented by the Clinton County CVB begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 in downtown Wilmington for the free outdoor portion of the event that includes DJ Goat, food vendors, beer tent/mixers and merchandise sales — and of course the live music featuring Quiet Riot, Dirty Deeds: Extreme AC/DC, Pink Velvet Krush, Atomic Jimmy (Van Halen tribute) and more.

• Rock the Block 2020 moves inside to the Murphy Theatre for Winger and Autograph beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Sept. 11-13

• 43rd Annual Clinton County Corn Festival is Sept. 11-13 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington.