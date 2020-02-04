Kiwanis donates, welcomes guests

The Kiwanis Club on Jan. 16 welcomed guests: Buckeye Girls State Governor Alexis Davis of Blanchester, who is helping start a new Key Club at Blanchester High School; and Jonathan Edgington, son of Kiwanian Craig and Sonya Edgington, who was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club to attend Buckeye Boys State and spoke about his experience at Boys State at Miami University in Oxford last summer.

Wilmington College assistant men’s soccer coach Luca Terrigno and head coach Alex Van der Sluijs receive a donation from the 11th Annual Kiwanis Quaker Cup and 35th Annual Kiwanis Soccer Classic from Kiwanis Treasurer Ron Johnson at Kiwanis’ Jan. 16 meeting. Van der Sluijs spoke about the upcoming soccer tournaments this summer fall.