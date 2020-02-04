Wilmington police reports: Incidents of theft, vandalism

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 31, police responded to a North Lincoln Street in reference to a shed being spray-painted. According to the report, the shed had “Crip,” a star, and a vulgar image spray-painted on the back of the shed.

• At 10:21 a.m. on Feb. 2, a 77-year-old male reported two propane tanks stolen from his residence on South Nelson Avenue.

• At 1:17 p.m. on Feb. 1, a 44-year-old male reported a bag of his was stolen from a Belmont Avenue residence. Another 44-year-old male was listed as the suspect.

• At 11:42 a.m. on Jan. 30, police responded in reference to a vehicle that had been left parked in a no-parking area. Police spoke with the registered owner — a 61-year-old male — who stated he was going to have it towed. After speaking with him, he advised that he has been without power for four days and was suffering from hypothermia. The subject asked if the police could call for a squad. A squad responded and transported the male to Clinton Memorial Hospital ER for medical treatment. Police spoke with the male at the hospital. He asked if police could call a towing company and have him tow vehicle to his house and he would pay the towing company back when he got out of the hospital. Police also advised medical staff at the hospital that they may want to have him evaluated. The subject has had mental issues previously, the report states. “I spoke with a homeless person that was leaving (the male’s) house when we were getting ready to take (the male) to the hospital,” the report states. “He advised that he comes to (the male’s) house and help clean dishes, feed cats and stuff like that. It appears as if maybe (the male) isn’t able to take care of himself.” The officer advised the medical staff of the findings.

• At 3:43 a.m. on Jan. 30, a 26-year-old Blanchester female reported multiple items were stolen from the 500 block of Paris Avenue. The report lists a Michael Kohrs purse, wallet, a Woodforest card, SSN/birth certificate, a silver engagement ring, and $95 in cash as the stolen items.

• At 12:34 a.m. on Jan. 29, police responded to a Springboro Circle residence in reference to a theft. A 31-year-old male reported a video game system was stolen. A 48-year-old female and a 30-year-old male are listed as suspects in the report.

