Book on wildlife artist Ruthven is a 2019 highlight for Wilmington publishing house

WILMINGTON — It’s easy to forget Wilmington is home to one of the busiest book publishers in the Midwest. With no sign or street presence, just a mural on an alley, the drama happens behind the scenes in the woman-owned publishing company on Main Street.

And there was a lot of spectacle in 2019:

• The Cincinnati Museum Center commissioned Orange Frazer to design and produce a large format memoir about John Ruthven, the 95-year-old internationally known Cincinnati wildlife artist.

• GE Aviation asked OFP to design and produce its 100-year anniversary book for distribution around the globe.

• Dartmouth College’s 250th anniversary was celebrated with an OFP imprint, as was the University of Cincinnati’s trilogy of bicentennial books.

• Orange Frazer also spent a portion of last year photographing the comings and goings at Dayton International Airport for a 2020 release.

• Almost 20 other books were created and released, as well.

Sports figures, retired CEOs, colleges and universities, as well as artists, chefs, and children’s book authors have been seeking out the talents that the “little publishing company that can” has become known to provide.

How do people find this small company? “It’s all word-of-mouth,” said Production Director Sarah Hawley.

“Work with someone on their book for six months to a year and you’ve created an intimacy that becomes a genuine friendship. And once they’re holding their book, they’re so happy and grateful, they can’t help but share the news of who made that happen. The process brings out the best in everyone.”

You can check out all the Orange Frazer titles at www.orangefrazer.com .

Here is the cover of Orange Frazer’s 2019 book about John Ruthven, the internationally known Cincinnati wildlife artist. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Ruthven_book_cover_p.jpg Here is the cover of Orange Frazer’s 2019 book about John Ruthven, the internationally known Cincinnati wildlife artist. Contributed image