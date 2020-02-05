Wilmington College international students visit Lions

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Lions Club welcomed 10 Wilmington College international students to its Feb. 3 meeting.

They represented the nations of Sweden, Norway, Ghana, Costa Rica and the Czech Republic.

The Wilmington Lions, being part of world’s largest service organization, share a connection to these students in our local community and we want them to know Lions appreciate their contributions to Wilmington College and their public service to our city.

The students expressed their gratitude to be able to get the education and ability to play sports while studying, which isn’t allowed in some other countries. They enjoyed the meal prepared by the Clinton County Senior Center staff.

From left are Wilmington College Senior VP and Chief Enrollment officer Dennis Kelly; students Piyo Basey, Michael Owusu, Elorm Dogby, Isak Evaldsson, Roman Kirschner, Mads Hovelsrod, Felix Maurer, Ipsi Castillo, Isak Alin and Emelie Sterner. Attending but not shown is WC Senior Director of Public Relations Randy Sarvis. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_International-students.jpg From left are Wilmington College Senior VP and Chief Enrollment officer Dennis Kelly; students Piyo Basey, Michael Owusu, Elorm Dogby, Isak Evaldsson, Roman Kirschner, Mads Hovelsrod, Felix Maurer, Ipsi Castillo, Isak Alin and Emelie Sterner. Attending but not shown is WC Senior Director of Public Relations Randy Sarvis. Courtesy photo