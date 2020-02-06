Blanchester FFA visits Manor

The Blanchester FFA chapter took a van to Continental Manor nursing home on Jan. 29. Members and officers taught the residents about the agriculture industry by using a Google Slides presentation. To conclude the visit, the residents were given bingo boards that had pictures of different animals and other agriculture-related things. The members would ask certain questions that pertained to the pictures on the board and the nursing home residents would guess which picture it matched. Everyone enjoyed chips and salsa and each player received Hershey Kisses for taking time out of their day to come play. Thank you to everyone who came! Shown, VP Ashleigh Osborn speaks to the residents about the ag industry. — Chloe Taylor, Chapter FFA reporter

