Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 22. Follow-up. Critical: On the salad bar: Apples 45°F, cottage cheese 42°F, pears 43°F and salsa 43°F (all must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Container of cranberry sauce dated for use by Jan. 19 in drive-thru. Will return on Jan. 29 to ensure salad bar issue has been resolved. Will call Frisch’s corporate tomorrow. If issue is not resolved, file will be turned over to Environmental Health Director for action.

Follow-up: Jan. 29.

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Jan. 21. Critical: Container of raw fish stored on top shelf in prep cooler. Employee relocated and corrected. Soda nozzle guns and holders at both bars had residue accumulations. Person in Charge stated will clean; correct by Feb. 21.

Thermometer nonworking in dessert refrigerator. Food handler was not wearing hair restraint. Screws in ice making machine (2) are rusty. Storage rack used for lids is rusty (coating falling off). Food container lids not in good repair (cracked/melted). Vent hood above cooking equipment has grease accumulations. Floor missing tile/damaged in front of cooing equipment. Exit door in kitchen does not fully close or seal. Exit door at rear back bar does not fully close or seal. There is a hole at corner of wall under 3-sink. Floor tile missing in room with soda bib rack (near back bar). General cleaning needed at back bar — floors, shelves, equipment, etc. Black residues accumulated on ceiling and shelving in walk-in cooler. Note: Terminix serviced facility Jan. 10. Observed dead roaches in stock room and sticky traps. Mouse poison on floor in stock room (?). Remove unapproved pest control chemicals. Monitor facility and work with pest control operator. Note: Ansul system has non-compliance tag. Please ensure fire safety equipment is functioning in case of emergency.

Follow-up: Feb. 21.

• Wilmington College Sandella’s Flatbread, 256 College St., Wilmington, Jan. 17. Critical: Flavor dispenser on soda fountain machine has residue accumulations. 3-sink water temperature is 84°F (must be 110°F or above). Turkey 43°F, guacamole 44°F, sour cream 42°F (prep cooler). Person in Charge to monitor and correct by Jan. 31.

Hand sink water temperature is 80°F (must be 110°F or above). Shakers and squeeze bottles with seasonings and condiments missing common name labels. rust accumulated on shelving in cooler below oven. Ice scoop was not stored on a clean surface.

Follow-up: Jan. 31.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington, Jan. 17. Complaint received Jan. 13 claims mold on drink fountain and black residues on ice maker. Investigated complaint Jan. 17. Discussed concerns with manager. Did not see mold or black residues on drinking equipment. Discussed cleaning practices and frequency on beverage and ice equipment. No concerns at time of visit.

• Donato’s, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 22. Follow-up. One previous violation corrected. Towels wrapped around spatula. All towels are used for wiping purposes only and must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Reach-in cooler doors pop open when walk-in cooler door opened. Light out in walk-in cooler. Gnats still large accumulation in back room. Facility to have drains cleaned Jan. 27-28.

Follow-up: Jan. 29.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Jan. 22. Critical: Outdated lettuce in reach-in cooler in back — Jan. 19; Chicken and sauce (?) not dated in pizza reach-in. Cheesecake in individual containers has no ingredients listed and no expiration date.

Paint peeling in kitchen. Ceiling patches not painted.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 19.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg