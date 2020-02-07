Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber names Molly Boatman Director of Marketing and Communications

WILMNGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Molly Boatman as its new Director of Marketing and Communications.

The role is primarily responsible for developing and executing marketing and communication initiatives to promote the chamber and its members.

Molly Boatman is a 2017 Modern College of Design graduate and lifelong Wilmington native. As a hybrid designer, she operates in all four design disciplines — print, digital, web, and photography — along with providing marketing guidance and social management services to the business and broader community.

Previously she has been employed by Chick-fil-A Cincinnati as a Marketing Coordinator, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County as a Junior Graphic Designer.

She also currently owns her own freelance business Mollyboatman.com. Her designs have been circulated in multiple locations including the American Advertising Federation’s Hermes/ADDY Awards, and in 2018 she was an AAF “Newcomer of The Year” honoree.

Along with caring for her three chinchillas, helping the helpless is her passion, and her dream is to use her design skills daily to serve others while making a positive impact.

Molly can be reached at mboatman@wccchamber.com or at 937-382-2737.

