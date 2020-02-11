More WPD reports: Thefts, including multiple valuable items in unlocked vehicle

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:58 p.m. on Feb. 3, police responded to a menacing report on Quaker Way. The report lists a 20-year-old female as the victim and a 25-year-old male as the suspect.

• On Feb. 6, a woman reported her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle overnight at her Brownberry Drive residence. She advised her purse contained a blue wallet, her ID, her birth certificate, her social security number, all of her credit cards, her child’s birth certificate and SSN.

• At 3:41 p.m. on Feb. 4, police received a report of a male subject about 5’9” with a black beard, wearing a light camo jacket, backpack, green bag, and headphones in hand walking around complex on Rombach Avenue. The report states he was seen stopping, staring, wand walking toward the porch that had packages on it. The owner of the complex asked him what he was doing; he said his aunt lived there. The owner said she didn’t because they knew who lived there. The owner told the male to leave and not to be on the property. The male left walking down Rombach toward town.

• At 10:36 a.m. on Feb. 4, a 58-year-old female reported that a men’s gold pinky ring with a single diamond and a men’s watch was stolen from her residence on Florence Avenue.

• At 2:25 p.m. on Feb. 7, police responded to a store on South South Street for a theft report. The manager advised that a 45-year-old male — whom the manager advised he knew through his roommate — and a 30-year-old female entered the store. Employees were familiar with the male and stated the subjects were in the store for approximately an hour. The manager showed police a video of the male subject making selections in the frozen food aisle and he was later seen placing some items back. The suspects were then seen exiting the store without paying for a can of “instant whip” and a box of ice cream sandwiches. The following day (Saturday) units responded to remove a female that had been in the men’s restroom at a gas station on East Locust Street for over an hour. The suspect was identified as the same 30-year-old female. Police spoke with her briefly and asked her if she was with the male suspect on Friday. She advised no, that was this morning (Saturday). Police then confronted her that they saw her on video with the male at the store on Friday. She then replied, “Oh yeah, I was with him and we did go there,” the report states. She became defensive and advised that she did nothing wrong. Police advised her that on the video “you see (the male) take items from the freezer,” the report states. She immediately got defensive and stated that he put those items back in the freezer and they left, and even told the employee that they put everything back before exiting the store. Police advised her that the manager stated items were taken from the store and he was pursuing charges for theft. The female stated she wanted to see the video to prove it. Police advised her that she was with the male when the items were taken and may end up getting charged for complicity to the theft. Police told her they would probably be speaking again in the near future. Police were later advised that the male was arrested early Saturday morning on an unrelated incident and was at the Clinton County Jail.

• At 8:32 p.m. on Feb. 4, a 23-year-old male reported a Snap-On socket set was stolen from a Park Drive residence.

• At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 22-year-old male reported multiple items stolen from his residence on B Street. The report lists a brown leather wallet, social security card, a PNC card, and Apple Air pods with a white case as the stolen items.

• At 10:22 a.m. on Feb. 3, police received a report of a black Galaxy watch active 2 being stolen fro a store on Progress Way. A 31-year-old Sabina male was listed as a suspect.

• At 1:26 p.m. on Feb. 5, police received a theft report occurring at a Progress Way store. A 33-year-old Sabina male is suspected of stealing a Roku 58-inch TV.

• At 10:18 p.m. on Feb. 9, a 25-year-old female advised a satchel containing multiple items was stolen from her residence on North South Street.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for alleged disorderly conduct at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 6 after responding to a suspicious activity report on Darbyshire Drive.

• Police cited a 34-year-old male for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 2:36 p.m. on Feb. 8. The report lists a Bissell Pro heat vacuum as the stolen item.

