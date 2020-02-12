Wilmington FFA members strong in public speaking

Three Wilmington FFA members went to the Sub District Public Speaking CDE on Tuesday, with Diamond Carpenter and Devon Snyder representing the club in the FFA Creed speaking contest.

The Creed Speaking Career Development Event is to provide FFA members the opportunity to develop oral communication skills, confidence, and the ability to appear before groups through agricultural public speaking activities.

The FFA creed was written by E.M. Tiffany; it represents the strong belief in the agricultural industry and focuses on the benefits of agriculture. Devon Snyder placed first out of five students and received a gold rating. He will be moving on to the District public speaking contest. Diamond Carpenter earned second place and also received a gold rating; they were the only two students to receive gold ratings.

Mason Snyder competed in the Advanced Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event, which also develops oral communication skills through ag public speaking activities.

The Advanced Prepared CDE is designed to develop confidence and the ability to appear before groups. Students must select and write a topic related to agriculture that is 6-8 minutes in length.

Mason’s speech was titled, “The Struggle of the Modern Agriculturalist.” Out of five students, Mason placed second and also received a gold rating.

Mason and Devon Snyder will be moving onto districts to represent the Wilmington FFA in the FFA Creed speaking contest and the Advanced Prepared speaking contest on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

From left are Diamond Carpenter, Mason Snyder and Devon Snyder. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_wilm-ffa-speech.jpg From left are Diamond Carpenter, Mason Snyder and Devon Snyder. Courtesy photo