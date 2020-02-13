Throwback Thursday: Circa 1883-84

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Feb. 12, 1966:

National headlines

• ‘LBJ Claims Support Is Overwhelming; No Alternative Viet Plan Seen; More US Troops Slated for Area’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Johnson says the nation and Congress overwhelmingly support his policies in Viet Nam and that no one has presented ‘a clear alternative to recommend itself in preference to what we are doing. Most people wish we weren’t out there, most people wish we didn’t have a war, most people don’t want to escalate it, and most people don’t want to get out,’ Johnson told a surprise news conference in his White House office late Friday.

“The president said more U.S. troops would be sent to South Viet Nam to bolster some 200,000 already there.”

Locally

• ‘Wilmington SCL Champ’

“Now it’s official … Wilmington High School is the new South Central League basketball champion. Coach Al Burger’s powerful squad annihilated a good Greenfield team which gave it all they had in trying to stop the Orange and Black.” Three WHS players — the “3-C Boys” — scored 16 points apiece: Jim Conner, Mike Cowman and Dave Carter, while Tim Rudduck tallied 11. Rudduck “displayed fine leadership in setting up the Wilmington offense and played a hounding defense. The little pepperpot recorded several steals and is on the front end of the zone press that upset the Tigers time after time.”

• Clinton-Massie fell to the Kings Mills Atoms 75-70 despite Dick Lane’s 21 points and 21 rebounds. A late steal led Woodrow Wilson to a 70-68 win over East Clinton, which finished the season 12-5. Tom Reese led the Astros with 22 points. Blanchester fell to Little Miami 101-79 as Phil Blankenship led the Wildcats with 23 points.

• Progressive Mothers Club held a potluck supper at the home of Mrs. Harry Schultz. Attendees included Mrs. William Irvin, Mrs. Jack Price, Mrs. Robert Ballinger, Mrs. James Bisig, Mrs. Paul Briggs, Mrs. C.H. Brommund, Mrs. Al Berger, Mrs. George Clark, Mrs. Harold Davis, Mrs. Donald Davis, Mrs. John Gano, Mrs. Howard Hetzler, Mrs. William Inwood, Mrs. Richard Kroll, Mrs. Howard Pickerell, Mrs. Howard Sewell, Mrs. William Pugh and Mrs. Fred Summers.

• Today’s Mothers Club meeting attendees included hostess Mrs. L.R. McLaughlin as well as Mrs. Gene Holdren, Mrs. Joe Collie, Mrs. William Hidy, Mrs. William Rhoades. Mrs. George Charles, Mrs. James Sullivan, Mrs. John Nicely, Mrs. Thomas White, Mrs. Charles Bush, Mrs. Wilbur Clouser, Mrs. Charles Statler, Mrs. Ralph Smith, Mrs. Joseph Davis, Mrs. Kenneth Gerard and Mrs. Harold Warner Jr.

• The New Vienna Mothers Club collected $311 for the March of Dimes. At their meeting were President Mrs. Wendell Walker and program leader Mrs. Linley Moore, as well as Mrs. Thomas Rudisill, Mrs. Lawrence Terrell, Mrs. Gerald Bernard, Mrs. Eugene Drake, Mrs. Donald Bernard, Mrs. Joe Eaton, Mrs. John Hughes, Mrs. Virginia Hildebrant, Mrs. Harold Uible and Mrs. Ernest Cochran.

• Obituaries included: Carolyn Sliker, 17, of Wilmington; Stephen Kaufman, 25, of Wilmington; Christina Mahanes, 7-week-old daughter of William and Sylvia Mahanes, Jessie Bernard, 88, of Wilmington; Floyd Carey of New Vienna; Alice Tiley, 88, of Blanchester; Mrs. Ernie Iler of New Vienna; Winnie Higgins, 84, of Wilmington; and Paul Cochran, 52, of Wilmington.

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre was Sean Connery in “The Biggest Bond Of All” — “Thunderball.”

This photo of people gathered in front of the C.H. Irwin Drug Store in Wilmington was taken in 1883 or 1884. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.