Fur and Feather 4-H kicks off 2020

The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met for their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The meeting was called to order by Daniel Hinkle, and Gracie Goodwin and Katie Hinkle led the pledges.

Members introduced themselves, and there were several new members.

Club advisors gave several updates: Members must be registered and enrolled for the 4-H program by March 15, and this must be done online. The county 4-H fee has increased to $15 per member. This will entitle members to a fair wrist band. The Clinton County Fair will be July 11-18. Members must have six meetings in by July 1.

Jayden and Jace Doyle will do demonstrations with their rabbits at the next meeting. Rosie Hall and Jace Doyle adjourned the meeting. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Fairground Expo. Center.

Emily Goodwin

News Reporter

Advisor Bella Cook helps enroll Emily and Gracie Goodwin in the 4-H program this year; 4-H enrollment deadline is March 15. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_4H-enrollment.jpg Advisor Bella Cook helps enroll Emily and Gracie Goodwin in the 4-H program this year; 4-H enrollment deadline is March 15. Courtesy photo