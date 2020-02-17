‘Arrrr, matey … What’s next?’ Audience fills the bill at Murphy show

Local youths got in on the act Saturday as the Off-Broadway “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told” entertained kids of all ages at the Murphy Theatre. The audience became part of the performance as the crew of bumbling pirates searched for treasure — except half of their script was “missing” and required attendees to “fill in the blanks” for the show that has been described as “’Pirates of the Caribbean’ meets ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’” Before the show, the theatre hosted a pre-party for local pirates to get ready for the show.

Kim Law | MudPie Potos