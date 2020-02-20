Snyders excel for Wilmington FFA

Mason Snyder and Devon Snyder of the Wilmington FFA competed in the District Public Speaking CDE Wednesday night at Ross High School. Devon represented the chapter well in the FFA creed speaking CDE. Mason placed first in the Advanced Prepared Speaking CDE, earning him a trip to the State Public speaking CDE on March 7. Pictured are Devon and Mason Snyder at Ross High School. — Grace Brown, FFA chapter reporter

