More locals found guilty, sentenced in municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 10, 2020 and Feb. 14, 2020:

• Michael Shaw, 65, of Dayton, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Shaw must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A left of center violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• David Philben Jr., 49, of Clarksville, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V..I. charge. Philben must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• Carsyn Armstrong Valentine, 18, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Armstrong Valentine must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, attend a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of failure to control, hit-skip, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Zachary Bradds, 29, of Greenfield, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bradds must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A traffic control device violation and a required lights violation were dismissed.

• Justyn Runyon, 24, of New Vienna, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (18 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Runyon must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location..

• Tyler Bayless, 20, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Bayless must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with two males subjects.

• Cody Olmstead, 18, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended). Olmstead must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Ronald Brooks, 33, of Sabina, two counts of theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 18 days in jail. Brooks must pay $4.17 in restitution. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Amber Allen, 20, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Allen must take part in 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $181.30 in restitution.

• Christopher Grzejka, 35, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jackson Creamer, 38, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jonathan Pendleton, 29, of Owensville, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Richard Watson, 36, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Sydney Pike, 20, of Martinsville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Pike.

• Amber Smith, 42, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

