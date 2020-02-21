LOCAL BRIEFS

Locals on SSU dean’s list

Local students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, including Peyton Jones and Kylie Jung of Blanchester, and Hannah Burns of Lynchburg.

Report for library available

The 2019 Annual Financial Report for the Wilmington Public Library is complete and available for inspection by appointment at the office of the Fiscal Officer.

To make an appointment, contact the Fiscal Officer at 937-382-2417.

Port William report ready

The 2019 Annual Financial report for the Village of Port William is complete and available for inspection. Report can be viewed at the Council Building at 227 Main St., Port William, during regularly scheduled meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.