Blanchester man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY –A Blanchester man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 2:14 a.m. on State Route 123 at milepost 13 in Salem Township.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Mazda 3, operated by Michael A. Bialowas, 19, of Blanchester, was eastbound on SR 123 when the car traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to the OSHP.

Bialowas was flown from the scene by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and is being treated for serious injuries.

Alcohol/drug impairment is not believed to be a factor. The Lebanon Patrol Post continues to investigate.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Turtlecreek and Salem Township Fire/EMS, and Morrow Police Department all assisted with the crash.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-2.jpg