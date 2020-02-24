LOCAL BRIEFS

Shelter’s soup fundraiser March 20

the 21st Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building.

Lunch includes homemade soups and chili (seven kinds in all — chicken noodle, potato, beef vegetable, vegetarian, ham & bean, broccoli & cheese, and chili; try ‘em all!), dessert and drink. Also, drinks include coffee, decaf, lemonade and water.

Cost is any donation, accepted at the door.

Clark Twp. report available

The annual financial report for 2019 for Clark Township is complete. It is available at the Township Building, Cemetery Road, Martinsville, for viewing by appointment.

Officers are President Neil Rhonemus and Vice President Tony Felheim. David West if the third Trustee and Karen Gibson is the Fiscal Officer.

Township meetings will be held on the second Thursday of each month 7 p.m. in the township office on Cemetery Road, Martinsville.