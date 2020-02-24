Wilmington police reports: Multiple charges for disorderly man

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 34-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct after responding to a 911 call on Rombach Avenue at 11:33 a.m. on Feb. 18. According to the report, units responded to the report of a panic alarm triggered by a medical facility on Rombach Avenue. While units responded, dispatch was able to make contact with the medical facility and they advised dispatch that a male subject was under the influence of drugs and being disorderly. Police made contact with the suspect and he was warned and also trespassed from the property, the report states. After the suspect was warned and ordered to leave, the suspect returned to the property a few minutes later and attempted to get into his mother’s vehicle and enter the medical facility. It was at this point the nurses called police. Upon arrival again, the nurses had locked the doors to the office, concerned for the safety of their patients and themselves. The suspect was later located at a restaurant down the street. The suspect was told he was under arrest at which point he began resisting arrest and pulling away from officers while they attempted to cuff him, the report stated. The suspect also attempted to kick the officers while trying to search the suspect prior to placing him in the patrol car, they reported. A large pocket knife was removed from the suspect’s coat pocket. The suspect also attempted to put his foot in the doorway so an officer could not shut the door. The suspect continued to be disorderly at the Clinton County Jail while trying to get him processed, the report stated.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old male for alleged property damage after receiving a report of three tires being damaged around the high school at Richardson Place at 1:57 p.m. on Feb. 17.

• Police charged a 37-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at a Progress Way store at 7:32 p.m. on Feb. 17.

• At 5:36 a.m. on Feb. 18, police received a report of an assault and robbery occurring on Randolph Street. According to the report, marijuana was stolen. Police seized a torn plastic grocery bag and two cellphones at the scene. Neither the victim nor suspect were listed.

• At 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 18, a 58-year-old male reported multiple vehicle batteries were stolen from his business on Hillcrest Avenue.

• At 8:32 a.m. on Feb. 18, a 30-year-old female reported her debit card was stolen from her vehicle at her North South Street residence. She told authorities her dog began barking at something. When her husband went to check, he saw a subject three houses down walking away from the incident location. A couple of charges were made on the card. Police also advised her to contact her bank about it.

• At 6:43 p.m. on Feb. 17, a 19-year-old female reported two vehicles were broken into on Victoria Drive and multiple items were stolen, including school backpack and a Katespade handbag with an ID and a debit card

• At 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 17, police responded to a North Spring Street location in reference to a shed being broken into. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 48-year-old female resident who advised someone had busted the door to her shed. Upon looking at the shed, police observed the rear door latch pried open. The resident advised there was a padlock on the door someone had to cut off. She advised that she heard a loud noise around midnight. She advised that the only thing she noticed missing was an antique set of hedge clippers. She advised that two weeks ago someone had stolen doors from her car part as well. Police advised her that it might be wise to invest in a motion light for the back of her shed.

• At 3:42 p.m. on Feb. 17, police responded to a business on Rombach Avenue on the report of a person with a knife. A 31-year-old Cincinnati male was listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 1:53 p.m. on Feb. 17, police received a report of attempted theft at Grove Street residence.

