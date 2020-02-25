Reeder, facing multiple charges, to stand trial in April

WILMINGTON — Trial dates have been set for an accused robber.

Jason Reeder, 42, appeared before assigned Judge William McCracken in Clinton County Common Pleas Court via video conference on Tuesday, where his two-day trial was set.

Reeder will face a jury on April 27 and 28 on charges of alleged robbery (F2) and telecommunication fraud (F5). He received the charges after being connected with an aggravated robbery in December at the Hidden Carryout on West Main Street.

Police responded to the business around 9 p.m. on a Monday in reference to a panic alarm. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Reeder entered the business, assaulted the cashier, Carl Butts, 63, by striking him the head several times — knocking him unconscious — and took money and lottery tickets.

Reeder attempted to cash winning lottery tickets at different Wilmington businesses, police said.

He was arrested a few days later when the Wilmington Police-Clinton County Sheriff’s Joint SWAT team served the warrant and arrested Reeder without incident at Reeder’s residence. Authorities said they seized evidence including lottery tickets as well as bloody clothing that was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis.

The victim, Butts, was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. During a hearing in Clinton County Municipal Court, Butts testified he ended up getting five stitches and nine staples in his head.

He also testified that, although Reeder had his face covered, he was able to identify Reeder due to recognizing his voice, since Reeder came to the store frequently to play the lottery.

This case will be consolidated with another case involving Reeder as, according to court documents, “the incidents are related to each other.”

In the other case — filed on Feb. 10 — Reeder is facing charges of aggravated drug possession (F5), heroin possession (F5), and fentanyl possession (F5).

