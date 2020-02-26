An example for all to follow: Andrea Davis a 2020 Outstanding Woman

This is the third of seven profiles of the 2020 honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2020. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, will appear at the end of each profile.

In 2016, Andrea Davis was chosen as Teacher of the Year in the East Clinton School District. The award was a culmination of years of dedicated work in the classroom, but the honor represented only a part of her remarkable story.

For the generation of students who have graced her classroom, she has been much more than a rigorous English teacher. She cares about whether her students and their families have enough to eat, about the conditions in the home, or whether each had a gift to open on Christmas morning.

When you meet current or former students of Davis, they will recount positive experiences about learning in her classroom and how much she cared for them as individuals.

One of her early ideas was the Santa Shop, still organized every year at school. Staff and community members donate items so students can shop for free and have gifts for themselves and family members.

Davis is also school coordinator for ProjectTRUST, a locally based initiative designed to reduce social barriers among peer groups, develop leadership skills, and promote active citizenship among participating students.

Davis has also worked with youth in the Wilmington Church of God for the past 29 years, serving as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, Vacation Bible School director, and young adult leader. Her efforts in the church have also led her to work with Ohio Church of God in their summer camp for more than 20 years, earning respect from church leaders who value her input and dedication to the camping ministry.

A breast cancer survivor, she credits her faith and perseverance for pulling her through the experience without significant interruption to her work and family life. The dedication and commitment that she was able to demonstrate to everyone around her during this difficult period is an example to others struggling with recovery from illness.

Davis is a graduate of Wilmington College, where she learned early the experience of community service volunteering in the Burn Unit at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A devoted mother of two and partner to her husband of 28 years, together they raised sons Kyle and Chad. Her example to them of teaching and volunteering in the community has inspired both to follow her lead as volunteers. Both sons are presently earning advanced degrees in education so they, too, can carry on her legacy in the classroom.

Like others who choose to serve the community as teachers, she will likely never see the full impact of her work on the lives of thousands of students who have graced her classroom.

But she is comfortable knowing that she offered her students a good start, and trusting in God that they will make good citizens, parents and friends.

Tickets for the 2020 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon are $25 (cash or check accepted, payable to “OWCC”). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. The News Journal’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions, please call 937-382-2574. Reservations will be accepted through Monday, March 2.

The event is sponsored by the Wilmington News Journal, with generous support from First State Bank, Peoples Bank, Wilmington Savings Bank, and Wilmington College.

Davis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Andrea-Davis-OWCC.jpg Davis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_OWCC-2020-logo-4.jpg

Andrea Davis honored as Outstanding Woman