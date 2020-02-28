LOCAL BRIEFS

SWCD report available

Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2019 Financial Report has been completed and is available for public review during office hours — 8 a.m.-4:30 pm Monday-Friday — at the Clinton SWCD office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington, or by calling the office at 937-382-2461, ext. 101.

Liberty Twp. report available

The 2019 Liberty Township Annual Financial report is available for inspection by appointment at the Township Building. To make an appointment, contact the Fiscal Officer at 937-486-2217.

Ron Stryker will serve as the Board President for 2020. Andy Borton will serve as Vice President and Richard King is the third Trustee. Elizabeth Hadley is Fiscal Officer.

The Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 a.m. at the Township Building, 7277 North St. Rt. 134, Wilmington.