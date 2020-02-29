Community Care Hospice thanks American Legion veterans

WILMINGTON — Community Care Hospice presented the Board of Trustees of American Legion Post 49 of Wilmington with a certificate of appreciation for its ongoing support and donations to Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice.

The event took place Feb. 25 at American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington.

Jodi Howard, RN, volunteer coordinator with Community Care Hospice, presented the certificate of appreciation to the Board of Trustees.

“In recognition and appreciation of your partnership with Community Care Hospice and for your many donations to our American Pride program, we present you with this certificate,” Howard said.

Paul Butler, a veteran volunteer with Community Care Hospice, pinned the trustees with a Hospice Veteran Partnership pin, which is white and shaped like the state of Ohio with crossed flags representing hospice and the honored Veteran. He also presented the trustees with an American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice challenge coin.

Through American Pride, Community Care Hospice honors the service of veteran patients and assures them of receiving the highest quality of care.

In addition to celebrating and thanking veterans for their service, American Pride assists patients in obtaining access to all the benefits to which Veterans are eligible, provides spiritual support, and addresses individual post-traumatic stress issues.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community.

Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington. Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups.

Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

From left, veteran volunteer Paul Butler, Legion Commander Jim Cook, and Community Care volunteer coordinator Jodi Howard. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Hospice.jpg From left, veteran volunteer Paul Butler, Legion Commander Jim Cook, and Community Care volunteer coordinator Jodi Howard. Courtesy photo