LOCAL BRIEFS

Help make Relay for Life a success

Clinton County Relay for Life’s second meeting to continue the “Kickoff New Decade/New Relay 2020” is at 6 p.m. March 17 at the Hampton Inn, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington.

They are continuing the search for event leaders and relay teams to help make this one of the best years ever to raise as much funds for the American Cancer Society as possible, and your help is requested.

Also, please go online and sign up a team or yourself at www.relayforlife.org/clintoncounty .

‘Democracy on the Dock’ slated

The third and final session of the “Democracy on the Dock” discussion series, sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will be on Saturday, March 14, 10:15-11:45 a.m. at the Wilmington Public Library.

“Vision in Action” will be the theme of the seminar-style session, during which participants will explore the constitutional underpinnings needed to strengthen American democracy through the 21st Century and beyond. Attendance at the previous two sessions is not required.

A limited number of pocket Constitutions will be available for those who do not have their own. The Constitution is also downloadable from a number of websites and apps.

A.C.T. is a women-led, nonpartisan group committed to compassion and truth as fundamental values of our American democracy. For more information, visit www.actclintoncunty.org.

Road lane closures next week

Guardrail repair requires lane closures on State Route 350 in Warren County near the Clinton County line next week, according to ODOT.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 9, the right lanes of SR 350 East and West will be closed between U.S. 22/SR 3 and the Warren/Clinton county line until approximately 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Remember, move over or slow down.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

Jeff Twp. report available

The 2019 Annual Financial Report for Jefferson Township was recently submitted to the Auditor of State. This report is available at the office of the fiscal officer. If you would like a copy, please contact Donna P. Lansing, Fiscal Officer, at 937-302-0339 or ccjefftwp@gmail.com .