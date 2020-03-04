Briefs: Easter Egg Hunt set for Wilmington; shop at flea market to benefit Clarksville playground

Easter egg hunt set

WILMINGTON — The 6th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Wilmington Public Library and Galvin Park 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 4.

Egg hunts starts at 10:30 a.m. by age groups: 1-3 years at 10:30 a.m.; 4-6 years at 10:35 a.m.; 7-8 years at 10:40 a.m.; and 9+ years at 10:45 a.m.

Take your own picture with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy donuts and juice, fire truck and police car tours, tractor tours, and more.

Parking in the Wilmington Public Library Lot is reserved for handicapped only. The First Christian Church has opened their parking lot for attendees at the corner of Columbus St. and Walnut St. Parking is first-come, first-serve; please plan ahead for alternate parking.

Shop and support playground

Shop at the new Friendshop at Caesar Creek Flea Market during March, when 25 percent of all sales in Aisle 2 will be donated to the Friends of Clarksville Playground Project.

CANstruction theme announced

The theme for the 2020 CANstruction activity — a community project benefiting the local homeless shelter — will be “Favorite Movie”. Judging will be held on April 17.

Businesses, organizations, churches, clubs and others arrange food cans (unopened) in creative ways to make something pertaining to the theme. And after this A.M. Rotary-sponsored event is over, the food items are donated to the food pantry at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The CANstruction projects can be CANstructed and located in the facility of the group that collects the cans and builds the creation.

To join the contest, please call the homeless shelter at 937-382-7058 by noon Friday, March 27 and ask for Ginny or Amber.

Last year, the Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. won “Best in Theme”.