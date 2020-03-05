WPD, CCSO SWAT team ends standoff, arrests 3 with warrants

WILMINGTON — A SWAT team of local police officers successfully ended a 2-hour standoff at a Brownberry Drive apartment and arrested three people, each of whom had outstanding warrants.

Wilmington police officers working with Xenia officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant out of Xenia at 1139 Brownberry, Apt. B, on Teddy Knapp.

According to WPD Det. Scott Baker, the three adults in the apartment barricaded themselves, with one early in the incident looking to jump out the second-story window before reconsidering,

A SWAT team was called for and Wilmington Police Department officers and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies assembled and geared up, while WPD Det. Codey Juillerat, over a loudspeaker, periodically called on those inside the apartment to give themselves up.

WPD Chief Ron Cravens and CCSO Lt. Mike Kassinos were on the scene along with Xenia Police Capt. Steve Lane and about a dozen other officers.

SWAT team members wearing gas masks and carrying automatic weapons entered the apartment building, but the suspects remained in the apartment.

An officer fired about six canisters of tear gas into the second-story window of the apartment, and eventually a man and a woman each came out and were handcuffed.

Meanwhile, Knapp further barricaded himself, according to Baker, but eventually he gave up and police took him into custody with no shots fired and without further incident.

One officer on the SWAT team suffered an apparent leg injury and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by Wilmington EMS.

The woman arrested was Jennifer Roush, 39. The name of the other man arrested was not available, nor were the specific charges against the three, although it is known that one of the others had a warrant out of Beavercreek and the other a warrant out of Clinton County.

The News Journal will update this story once those details are available.

Officers at the entrance to the apartment building; tear gas canisters were fired into the second-story window with the broken glass. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_DSC_0409-1.jpg Officers at the entrance to the apartment building; tear gas canisters were fired into the second-story window with the broken glass. Tom Barr | News Journal SWAT team officers assemble before entering the apartment building. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_SWAT-meeting-1.jpg SWAT team officers assemble before entering the apartment building. Tom Barr | News Journal Teddy Knapp is led out in handcuffs by Wilmington officers. Arrested earlier were the woman crouching on the sidewalk and the man wearing red sweatpants. In the upper left of the photo is the window through which tear gas canisters were fired. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_DSC_0405-1.jpg Teddy Knapp is led out in handcuffs by Wilmington officers. Arrested earlier were the woman crouching on the sidewalk and the man wearing red sweatpants. In the upper left of the photo is the window through which tear gas canisters were fired. Tom Barr | News Journal