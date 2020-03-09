BPD: Man charged with assault, domestic violence

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with alleged assault and domestic violence.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday police were dispatched to 210 N. Mill St. for a fight. The first officer to arrive found one man in the yard and a group of people in the street, with all parties exchanging loud words, according to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, who said the address is the home of Patrick “Charlie” Richardson and Lauren Haines.

A second Blanchester police officer arrived, and the parties were calmed and interviewed, Reinbolt said.

“According to those present, Richardson and Haines became involved in a domestic dispute, and Haines fled the house and went to her father’s residence up the block,” said Reinbolt. “Her father and sister returned to the residence with her, as Richardson and Haines have a minor child together who was still at the house. In the meantime, Richardson’s sister also arrived at the house.

“When Haines and her family members arrived at the house, the two factions became involved in a fight, which Lauren Haines’ father, Raydean Haines, 55, tried to break up. During this effort, Richardson punched Raydean in the mouth.”

Richardson was arrested for domestic violence for threatening harm to Lauren Haines and assault for punching Raydean Haines, Reinbolt said. “Mr. Haines was transported to the hospital via private car and was reportedly diagnosed with a broken jaw.”

Richardson was taken to the Clinton County Jail and will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

