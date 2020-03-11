More sentences handed down in municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 2, 2020 and March 6, 2020:

• John Nichols, 54, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-financial, marked lane violation, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, registration violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $850, assessed $405 court costs.

• Cody St. John, 27, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. St. John must have no contact with the incident location.

• Jess Colegrove, 42, of Chillicothe, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Colegrove must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Colegrove must have no further contact with the victim and must write a letter of apology.

• Christian Burton, 19, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 5, 2020 to March 5, 2021, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Driving privileges granted effective March 5. An additional reckless operation charge and two tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Nicole Holzen, 29, of Dayton, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Holzen must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and must complete supervised probation.

• Anna Roads, 28, of Trotwood, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Roads must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Ricky Harner Sr., 57, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Justin Kelley, 39, of Fayetteville, reckless operation, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a “physical control” charge. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Michael Macklin, 28, of Columbus, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Macklin.

• Iesha Heard, 24, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Heard.

• Amy Blevins, 45, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Blevins.

• Caleb Perkins, 21, of Oregonia, hunting permit violation, fined $90, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Perkins.

• Alexandria Baylor, 26, of Fairfield, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Baylor.

• Haley Ide, 22, of Leesburg, theft. The sentencing was stayed to allow Ide to complete diversion, write a letter of apology to the victim, and must pay restitution.

