EC FFA members earn state honors

The East Clinton FFA recently received honors from the State FFA on students who will be receiving their American and State FFA Degree as well as students who will be recognized for achievements in a proficiency award area.

American Degree recipients are Austin Rolfe, Gracie McCarren, Logan McPherson, Blake Williams and Taylor Boeckmann. They will receive their American FFA Degree — the highest degree one can earn — in October at the National FFA Convention.

State degree recipients are Carter Carey, Maggie Mathews, Holly Bernard, Marci Ellis, Lanie Clark, Trenton Garen, Quinten Tolle, Coy Farley, Grant Wisecup, Alexis Taylor, Alexis Rolfe, Kaleb Kingery and Paige Bowman. They will receive their degrees this May at State FFA Convention.

Maggie Mathews is also a finalist for State Star Farmer; she will get an interview in late March to see how she places in the State. She is in the top 4 in the State for Star Farmer.

In addition, 12 students applied for a proficiency award and seven of them made top 4 in the state. Blake Williams, Kori Kile, Carter Carey, Holly Bernard, Maggie Mathews, Evan Stewart and Cody Chaney made finals in their area.

Anna Malone, Mitchell Bean, Jenna Stanley, Brody Fisher and Wyatt Riddle placed in top 2 in the district.

Also Nathan Vest, Kori Kike received gold on their officer books while Sarah Ross got a silver award.