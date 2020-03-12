ECMS honors its Astro Achievers

Teachers and staff of East Clinton Middle School held their third quarter Astro Achiever Award Breakfast on Wednesday, March 11. This is an award given to students who work hard and care for others.

The staff nominates students who help the teacher and peers, who show respect to others, and who work hard and follow expectations of the building: Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe.

Thank you and congratulations to these students: Carly Bazaldua, Ashton Tone, Mason Miller, Max Crowe, Kale Boeckman, Georgia Looper, Aubrey Hosler, Jaden Evans, Max Gulley, Kayleigh Vance, Haydyn Haines, Elyon Hackman, Shelby Bosier, Rhielyn Lightle, Zoe Gilliland, Jacob George, Braedan Haywood, Zimri Mahanes, Natilee Anderson, Trenton Boggs, Gavin Cole, Jersey Bain, Alex Edison, Genny Jenkins, Elizabeth Williams, Grady Boggs, Clayton Kimmey, Aubrianna Barker, Owen Roberts, Brooklyn Hamilton, Autumn Smith, Isabella Erwin, Carlos Gonzalez, Kaleb Bauman, Austin Hodson, Sean Borrageiro, McKinzey DeBord, Dru Simmons, Aidan Warner, Ellie Fraley, and Carson Henry.

