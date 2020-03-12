Blanchester FFA ‘serving’ farmers

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester FFA recently held a morning breakfast for local farmers. Officers and other members prepared the food prior to the guests’ arrival, and 32 farmers were served a variety of items such as bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, and drinks including coffee, orange juice, and milk.

As an FFA chapter, we are giving a special thanks to our local farmers for all of their hard work. This is our way of giving back.

As the guests enjoyed their breakfast, new business was discussed. Farm Bureau came to talk about new memberships and much more. Tamie May from the FSA came to talk about deadlines for certain programs as well.

FFA advisors discussed new business and what the Ag program will look like in the next year.

We would like to thank everyone that came; we definitely enjoyed serving each and every one of you! We hope to see you next year.

February meeting

Blanchester FFA hosted an after school meeting Feb. 5 to discuss new and unfinished business. This month the chapter formed new committees such as blood drive, banquet awards, banquet decorations, public speaking, and senior slideshow. It was moved to have a blood drive and hold donkey basketball on March 3.

Once all motions were passed, the meeting was adjourned and members gathered to make fruit kabobs and write Valentine’s cards to put on each locker. “It was very fun and productive; I really enjoyed the Valentine notes!” said Jacob Lansing.

A note on a student's locker states, "You are strong!", one of the many notes Blanchester FFA members made for February. The Blanchester FFA Farmers Breakfast Committee and officers after cooking for local farmers.

