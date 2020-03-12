Clinton County Board of Elections taking measures to ensure clean, safe polling places Tuesday

WILMINGTON — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio’s 88 county board of elections are partnering with state and local health officials to promote a safe and healthy environment for Ohioans as they go to the polls next week. With the state’s support, county boards of elections are strengthening prevention efforts in order to give voters the best opportunity to have their voice heard, while keeping the risk of Coronavirus/COVID-19 transmission as low as possible.

Clinton County Board of Elections is following all recommendations and directives set forth by Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, and LaRose regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19 safeguards.

We have created an Election Hygiene Task Force which will be visiting all polling locations regularly throughout the day to clean equipment and voting supplies with a special proprietary antiseptic solution recommended by our election equipment manufacturers. Precinct Election Officials have been trained on proper hygiene practices and will endeavor to maintain a clean and safe polling location for all workers and voters.

This is a community effort and we urge voters to practice proper hygiene techniques. Voters may bring their own pens to use for marking the ballot as long as it is a black ballpoint pen — please note that gel pens are not acceptable.

Hand sanitizers may damage ballots, so we also urge voters to be sure their hands are clean and dry before handling their ballots.

We want every vote to count!

Board of Elections Director Shane Breckel says, “Based on recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, and our election equipment vendors, we are making every effort to ensure our polling locations are sanitized throughout the day for the safety of voters and our precinct election officials.

“The status of the COVID-19 virus in Ohio is very fluid right now so we will continue to monitor and make changes to our Election Day plans as needed.”

Absentee ballots may be dropped off at the Board of Elections office on Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. In an effort to minimize contact, voters may drop the sealed ballots off curbside from their cars to Board of Elections members outside of the building as well as walking into the office on Election Day only.

Clinton County has not moved any polling locations and voters can expect to go to their regular polling location on Election Day, Tuesday, March 17.

To read more about the Secretary of State’s action and to find your polling location, go to https://www.ohiosos.gov/coronafacts/

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_cmykOFFICIAL-CLINTON-COUNTY-OHIO-SEAL-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_primary-election-logo-March-2020.jpg