WILMINGTON — “City of Wilmington Parks will be following the Governor’s lead and postponing all park youth leagues practices and games for the next three weeks,” announced Parks & Rec Supervisor Jermaine Isaacs. “We will reevaluate and assess as more information becomes available throughout the next three weeks.

